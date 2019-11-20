Western Railway recovers Rs 80 cr from 17 lakh violators

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Western Railway has recovered over Rs 80 crore from around 17 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel, from April to October 2019.

In a release the Western Railway said that it had conducted regular checks from April to October 2019 wherein about 17.06 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases were detected, resulting in a recovery of Rs. 83.36 crore which is 17.38 per cent more than the corresponding period of last year.

According to a press release issued by Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, 1,605 checks were conducted during the period from April to October 2019 against touts and other anti-social elements by Western Railway's Commercial Department.

As a result, 1595 persons were apprehended and prosecuted and fined under various sections of the Railways Act.

Also, 1238 beggars were detected and removed from railway premises by Surakshini squad.

In the months of September and October 2019 alone, Rs. 25.66 crore was recovered in 5.07 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases which is 44.95 per cent more than the corresponding time period of last year.

Western Railway regularly conducts such drives against ticketless travellers. (ANI)

