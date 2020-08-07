Western Railway refunds Rs 400 crore through cancelled tickets amid COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): After bearing revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crores, the Western Railway has refunded over Rs 400 crore upon cancellation of tickets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In a press release, the Western Railway said that resulting in the cancellation of tickets from March 1 to August 5, the department has ensured to refund Rs 410.18 crores where Rs 197 crore has been refunded from the Mumbai division alone.

Till now, 63.13 lakh passengers have canceled their tickets over the entire Western Railway and have received their refund amount accordingly, the Western Railway said.

"The railway has also suffered a total loss of revenue of approximately Rs 2,026 crore including Rs 302 crore for suburban section and Rs 1,724 crore for non-suburban," it added.

Maharashtra with 1,46,268 active cases and 3,05,521 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected. The state has also reported 16,476 deaths due to the infection, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

