Western Railway resumes select suburban services for essential staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Western Railway (WR) on Monday resumed its selected suburban services only for movement of essential staff as identified by the government of Maharashtra.

These special suburban services will not be for the general public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the state government.

According to the guidelines, Western Railway will run 60 pairs of its 12 car suburban services (total 120 i.e. 60 in Up direction and 60 in Down direction) between Churchgate and Dahanu Road w.e.f. Monday, June 15, 2020, with defined protocol and SOP, only for movement of essential staff as identified by the State Government.

These trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with an interval of approx. 15 minutes. Maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road.

These services will run an as fast local train over WR, between CCG and Borivali and will run as slow beyond Borivali.

Railways, as well as the state government, will ensure multiple rounds of checking to ensure only essential staff as identified by the State Government, should board these trains.

The state government has been urged to ensure all those allowed to travel, are done so after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from the containment zones. (ANI)

