Western Railway to operate 3 additional weekly special trains

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Western Railways to operate three additional weekly special trains between Bandra Terminus-Barauni Junction and Subedarganj, Surat-Hatia and Udhna-Chhapra stations.

"For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run three more additional weekly special trains between Bandra Terminus-Barauni Junction, Bandra Terminus-Subedarganj, Surat-Hatia and Udhna-Chhapra stations", read the release.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur-Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of above special trains are as under:

Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra (T) - Barauni Jn Special Train on Special Fare (Weekly) (14 trips)



Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus-Barauni Weekly special will depart Bandra Terminus every Friday at 15.45 hours and will reach Barauni at 13.20 hours on Sunday. This train will run from 16th April to 28th May, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09006 Barauni- Banda Terminus Weekly special will leave Barauni Junction every Monday at 00.30 hours and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 17.25 hours on Tuesday. This train will run from 19th April, 2021 to 31st May, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow City, Faizabad, Varanasi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Patna stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier cum 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class seating coaches.

Train No. 09095/09096 Bandra (T) - Subedarganj AC Superfast Special Train on Special Fare (Weekly) (16 trips)





Train No 09095 Bandra Terminus-Subedarganj Weekly AC Superfast special will depart Bandra Terminus every Monday at 21.45 hours and will reach Subedarganj at 03.00 hours on Wednesday. This train will run from 12th April to 31st May 2021. Similarly, Train No.09096 Subedarganj - Banda Terminus Weekly AC Superfast special will leave Subedarganj every Wednesday at 05.30 hours and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 11.20 hours on Thursday. This train will run from 14th April, 2021 to 2nd June, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Etawah and Kanpur Central stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

Train No 09081/09082 Surat-Hatia Superfast Special Train on Special Fare (Weekly) (14 trips)

Train No 09081 Surat-Hatia Weekly special will depart Surat every Thursday at 14.20 hours and will reach Hatia at 17.30 hours on Friday. This train will run from 15th April to 27th May, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09082 Hatia - Surat Weekly special will leave Hatia every Saturday at 00.20 hours and will arrive Surat at 04.00 hours on Sunday. This train will run from 17th April, 2021 to 29th May, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier cum 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class seating coaches.

Train No.09087/ 09088 Udhna - Chhapra Superfast Special Train on Special fare (Weekly) (6 trips)

Train No. 09087 Udhna - Chhapra Special train will depart Udhna at 08.35 hrs on every Friday and will reach Chhapra at 13.20 hours on Saturday. This train will run from 16th April to 30th April, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09088 Chhapra - Udhna Special train will leave Chhapra at 00.15 hours every Sunday and will reach Udhna at 07.00 hours on Monday. This train will run from 18th April to 2nd May, 2021. This train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusawal, Etarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Ballia stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class seating coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09095 will open on 10th April, 2021, booking of Train No. 09005 and 09081 will open on 12th April, 2021 and booking of Train No. 09087 will open on 14th April, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website. These special trains will run on special fares as fully reserved trains.

