Western Railway to run 700 Special Suburban Services

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Western Railway will run 700 Special Suburban Services including 10 AC Special Suburban Services with effect from October 15.

According to an official release, currently 506 special suburban services are being operated by the Western Railway for essential services staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra.

In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 506 to 700 with effect from 15 October 2020 by adding 194 additional services including 10 air- conditioned EMU services.



According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of the increased 194 services, 49 services during morning peak hours and 49 services during evening peak hours have been increased for the convenience of the commuters.

Thakur stated that the increased 194 services also includes 10 air-conditioned services (2 slow services - 1 in DOWN direction between Mahalaxmi- Borivali and 1 in UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate and 8 fast services-- 4 in DOWN direction between Churchgate-Virar and 4 in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate).

After complete closure due to COVID-19 lockdown since 23 March 2020, Western Railway on the request of Government of Maharashtra had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15 June 2020 on the Mumbai Suburban section.

The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. The latest increase was implemented from 28 September 2020, when the total services were increased from 500 to 506 by adding 6 more services including two Ladies' special services over WR's suburban section. (ANI)

