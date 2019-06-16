Western Railway withdraws proposal for providing massage to passengers in trains

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Western Railway on Saturday decided to withdraw the proposal of providing head, neck and foot massage to the passengers of trains originating from Indore.

"Proposal for the introduction of head or foot massage services to be provided in the trains originating from Indore was initiated by Ratlam Division of Western Railway. As soon as this proposal came to the notice of higher authorities of Western Railway, it has been decided to withdraw this proposal of starting massage services in trains," the Western Railway said in a statement.

The Western Railway appreciated the suggestions of public representatives, railway consumers, and the public.

"However, other suggestions regarding the necessary passenger amenities have also been expressed by various representatives. Western Railway respects the suggestions given by its consumers and their appropriate suggestions are also implemented from time to time. Western Railway also appreciates the positive suggestions of public representatives, railway consumers, and the public at large," it said.

"Western Railway is committed to providing the comfortable, secured and safe service and in due course, better services in a better way will be provided to all the passengers," the railway said.

On June 8, the Indian Railways announced massage services for passengers on board running trains.

The Indian Railways had said that the service will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore.

The proposal was made from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS). (ANI)

