Western Railways cancels 35 trips of 10 trains amid coronavirus fears

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Western Railways on Tuesday cancelled 35 trips of 10 trains due to low occupancy.

Some of the trains whose trips have been cancelled are - Train No. 12227 Mumbai Central-Indore Duronto Express cancelled on March 21,26,28; Train No.22209 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Duronto Express cancelled on March 23, 27 and 30; and Train No. 19317 Indore-Puri Humsafar Express cancelled on March 21 and 28.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 137 so far. (ANI)

