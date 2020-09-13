Western Railways conducts checking after reports of people travelling on fake tickets

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): With several incidents of passengers traveling on fake photocopy train tickets, the Western Railway's Flying Squad conducted special checks in specific trains that reported several such cases.

As per a statement from the Western Railway, the intensive ambush checks were carried out on September 9 and 10 after several cases of fake tickets were noticed in the case of Tatkal booking of tickets of trains North and East origin.

"Two teams were made and surprise checks were conducted towards Nagda interchange and Jalgaon interchange for such trains. An intensive 48-hour check was conducted by the teams between the Jalgaon-Surat-Vadodara-Ratlam section of the Western Railway," the statement said.



It further informed that the Flying Squad team detected 20 passengers in Avadh Express towards Mumbai who did not possess the Original Journey ticket.

"These passengers were charged as "Without Ticket" and a total of Rs. 31,895/- as railway dues were collected in the last leg of their journey. Two other passengers were detected of traveling on tickets booked for different passengers (Transfer of Ticket) for which Rs. 2810/- were recovered as dues," the statement added.

It further added, "In another special check conducted on August 30, in the Howrah-Ahmedabad Special train, 19 passengers were found traveling on berths earmarked for Senior Citizens, though they were not old enough to qualify as Senior Citizens. These passengers had produced e-reservation slips with modified (higher than actual) age matching as per their identity cards they were holding. An amount of Rs. 28,240/- was recovered as railway dues." (ANI)

