Western Railways to run 3 more festival special trains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): To clear the rush during the forthcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals, and to ensure better convenience to the passengers, Western Railway (WR) on Saturday said it will run three more pairs of festival special trains, while two more pairs of festival specials will pass over WR.

According to a press release issued by WR, three more pairs of festival specials trains will be started between Okha and Gorakhpur, Surat and Puri, and Gandhidham and Visakhapatnam.



"Two more trains viz Jaipur- Hyderabad and Udaipur - New Jalpaiguri will be passing over Western Railways," the release said.

It added that all the trains except Jaipur - Hyderabad Festival Special, will be scheduled weekly and make 12 trips each.

"Jaipur - Hyderabad Festival Special train will be bi-weekly and will make a total of 22 trips," it added. (ANI)

