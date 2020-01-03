We've heard Rahul Gandhi is 'homosexual': Swami Chakrapani

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Amidst the massive furore over the Congress Seva Dal booklet that claimed Nathuram Godse and Veer Savarkar had "physical relations", Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani on Friday said that the allegations against Savarkar were "ridiculous".

He also said that he heard that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is "homosexual".

"These are ridiculous allegations against Savarkar Ji. Similarly, we have also heard that Rahul Gandhi is homosexual," Chakrapani told ANI.

On Thursday, a booklet was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, which claimed that Savarkar had "physical relationship" with Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai had said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence.

The booklet, titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?', claiming to be quoting from page 423 of the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

The booklet also claims that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minority communities, and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has accused the Congress of defaming patriots. (ANI)

