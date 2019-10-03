Panagarh (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Taking the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a notch higher, Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday undertook a skydive jump with the flag of the sanitation campaign.
Air Force Station Arjan Singh had conducted the Swachh Bharat campaign. Air Cmde D Vedajna inaugurated the campaign and handed over the campaign flag to Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava, who undertook a skydive jump with the flag from 15,000 feet above the ground.
The jump was undertaken from a C-130 aircraft from 15,000 feet above the ground. Wing Commander H Bhatt was the captain of the aircraft and Warrant Officer RD Mishra was the aerial cameraman.
On October 2, the IAF had said in a tweet: "Indian Air Force celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Let's all pledge to follow Bapu's vision of Clean India." (ANI)
Wg Cdr Yadava takes message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a 'notch higher', skydives from 15,000 ft with campaign flag
ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:03 IST
