Wg Cdr Yadava takes message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a 'notch higher', skydives from 15,000 ft with campaign flag

Panagarh (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Taking the message of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a notch higher, Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday undertook a skydive jump with the flag of the sanitation campaign.

Air Force Station Arjan Singh had conducted the Swachh Bharat campaign. Air Cmde D Vedajna inaugurated the campaign and handed over the campaign flag to Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava, who undertook a skydive jump with the flag from 15,000 feet above the ground.

The jump was undertaken from a C-130 aircraft from 15,000 feet above the ground. Wing Commander H Bhatt was the captain of the aircraft and Warrant Officer RD Mishra was the aerial cameraman.

On October 2, the IAF had said in a tweet: "Indian Air Force celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Let's all pledge to follow Bapu's vision of Clean India." (ANI)

