Whale shark washed ashore on Odisha's Sonapur coast dies

Berhampur (Odisha) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A whale shark, which had washed to the coast of Sonapur beach in Berhampur, died after it could not get back into the sea.

The whale shark had washed to the coast on the morning of March 2 and despite the attempts made by local fishermen to send it back, it died at the coast.

With the news of the whale shark spreading in the city, several people gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the largest known fish species. (ANI)

