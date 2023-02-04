What about crores lost in MahaMegaScam?: Jairam Ramesh to BJP over adjournment jibe

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday questioned the Centre over the crores of money people have lost over the last few days in the 'MahaMegaScam'.

Ramesh hit back at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over its allegation that Opposition MPs were wasting public money through repeated adjournments in Parliament.

The Congress leader clarified that the Parliament was adjourned on Friday as the Opposition members pressed for the referral of the Hindenburg-Adani Group issue to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).



"Parliament adjourned for another day because the Opposition demands a JPC on PM-linked Adani issue that is playing havoc on the savings of crores of Indians. Modi sarkar says MPs are wasting public money. What about the crores people have lost over the last few days of MahaMegaScam?" Ramesh tweeted.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

Earlier on Friday, the Opposition members raised the demand for a JPC inquiry into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.

A number of Opposition leaders, including Congress' Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; DMK MP Tiruchi Siva; Congress MP Pramod Tiwari; BRS MP K Keshava Rao; Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi; Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain; and CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of Business notice to their respective Houses to hold a discussion on the allegations levelled by Hindenburg against the Adani Group. (ANI)

