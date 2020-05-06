What after May 17?: Sonia Gandhi questions Centre's strategy on tackling COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday raised doubts over Centre's strategy in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting with senior leaders and Chief Ministers of party-ruled states to discuss the ongoing crisis and post-lockdown scenario.

"After May 17th, what? And after May 17th, how?...what criteria is the government of India using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue," asked Sonia Gandhi at the meeting.

"We thank our farmers, particularly of Punjab and Haryana, for ensuring food security by bumper wheat crop despite all odds," added Sonia.

Former Prime Minister and party leader Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were also present at the meeting held through video conferencing.

"The Central piece of strategy to fight Covid is to protect the elderly and also those who are diabetic and with a heart condition," said Rahul Gandhi at the meeting.

Others party leaders, including Manmohan Singh, too asked as to what will happen after May 17.(ANI)