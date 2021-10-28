What does Islam have to do with cricket matches? asks Owaisi

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed's statement on the country's win against India in T20 World Cup Match and asked, "What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?"

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that Pakistan's win against India at the T20 World Cup 2021 was a 'victory for Islam'.

"A minister of our neighbouring country said that Pakistan's win against India in the T 20 World Cup match was a victory for Islam...What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?," said Owaisi while addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarnagar yesterday.



"Thanks to Allah that our elders did not go there (Pakistan), otherwise we would have to see these madmen," he added.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

