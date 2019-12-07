What is govt doing to stop atrocities on women happening daily in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the actions being taken by it to stop the atrocities on women in the state.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote in Hindi: "Keeping in mind the previous incident of Unnao, why did the government not provide immediate protection to the victim? What action was taken against the officer who refused to register her FIR? What is the government doing to stop the atrocities on women happening daily in Uttar Pradesh?" she added.



Gandhi also shared a picture with a quote--'Save me, I want to stay alive, Unnao rape victim tells doctors in Delhi."

"I pray to God to give courage to the family of Unnao rape victim in this hour of grief. It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we all are guilty but this also shows the hollow law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka wrote in another tweet.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March this year. The case is under trial at a court in Unnao. (ANI)