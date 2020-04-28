What will common people do in emergencies: Kerala HC asks Centre on public transport prohibition

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 28 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday, while hearing a petition challenging the complete prohibition on public transport, asked the Central government what will common people without private vehicles do in case of emergencies.

A bench of Justice PV Asha and Justice V Shircy also asked Kerala government about the facilities available to common people in case of emergencies amid the public transport prohibition and slated the matter for further hearing on May 5.

"What will common people without private vehicles do in case of emergencies? Should there not be some relaxations?" the bench orally asked the Central government.

Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Central government, said that the Centre has notified guidelines for the total prohibition of pubic transport until May 3 and added that relaxation would lead to a huge catastrophe.

"Movement is only allowed for the procurement of essential services and therefore there is no requirement for public transport. COVID-19 situation does not allow relaxation for public transport. Ambulances are permitted in case of emergency," the ASG said.

Advocate Anila Umesh, appearing for the petitioner, sought for some mechanism to be made, at least for a limited number of autorickshaws or taxis to ply.

Umesh said that an infant in need of care was recently made to wait for six and a half hours at a police station due to the lack of public transport during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

