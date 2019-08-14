Former Himachal Pradesh Minister Anil Sharma in conversation with ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
'Whatever party has decided, I got to know through media'

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:01 IST

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Minister Anil Sharma, who was suspended from the BJP earlier in the day said that he has been waiting for the party's decision for a long time.
"Whatever party has decided, I have got to know only through media. When I resigned from the Council of Ministers before the elections, I had said that I will accept the decision of the party, whatever it is. Because party ordered me to work against my son, I had said that I cannot go against the family...so, I won't support BJP or Congress either," he said while talking to ANI.
"I was waiting for the party's decision for a long time. Party has taken a decision, I will not comment on it," he added.
Sharma said there are instances where father and son are in different parties.
"I will still say that I got to work in BJP for more than a year as an MLA and Minister and I felt good...because the working method in BJP is appreciable. It works as an organisation. I also got to learn a few things," he said lauding the party.
Sharma expressed hope that these turn of events won't affect the people in his constituency.
Asked about contesting elections, he said, "It depends on the people whether they want me to serve them or not."
Sharma is the son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, who had quit the BJP and joined Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
"Who so ever be, if he goes against the party line, he will have to face action. He (Sharma) went against the party line. So action has been taken against him," BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh told ANI.
The Congress had fielded Sharma's son Aashray Sharma from Mandi parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

