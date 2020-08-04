Whatever you're following, follow it by heart: Kupwara youth who qualified for civil services

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Aftab Rasool, one of the 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who qualified for prestigious civil services on Tuesday, encouraged Kashmiri youth to follow their heart to attain success in whichever field they choose.

Rasool who cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam 2019 with 412-rank, is a former policeman's son who hails from Trehgam in Kupwara.

"My parents supported me throughout. For me, it is all about my parents, who were praying for my success day in and out. Their prayers have yielded results today. For me, cracking civil services was a dream come true. My message to Kashmiri youth is whatever you are following, follow it by heart. Work hard and be dedicated," Rasool told ANI.

Motivating them to focus and understand the value of education, Rasool urged the "talented" youth in the Valley to explore their talent.

"I would say to Kashmiri youth that studies pay off for the one who dreams about his/her goal and works towards it with dedication. Hard work never goes in vain. Our Valley is full of real talent. The only need is to explore the talent which in turn would raise their confidence by remaining focused on the goals," he added.

People were seen making a beeline at Rasool's residence to congratulate him on his success.

"I'm very happy today as my 14 years of hard work finally paid off as he lived away from us for all these years. Credit goes to my police department as I was able to support his education solely with my job," said his father, Gulam Rasool.

Among the 829 who cleared the Civil Services Exam 2019 on Tuesday, 16 candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir.

All 829 selected candidates will be appointed to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Pradeep Singh topped the examination followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

The candidature of 66 recommended candidates is "provisional" while the result of 11 candidates has been "withheld", stated the press note issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The result of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Courts in matters pending before them, it added. (ANI)

