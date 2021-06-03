Wheat procured at all-time high MSP value of Rs 81,196 crore during current RMS 2021-22

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Wheat procured is at an all-time high with a minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 81,196 crore during the current Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution informed on Thursday.

The Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey today briefed the media persons about the progress of food grains distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-III), food grain procurement and One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

In his opening remarks, the Secretary said that during the current Rabi Marketing Season Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir at MSP, and up to June 2, 2021, a quantity of over 411.12 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of Wheat has been procured against the last year's total purchase of 389.92 LMT.



He said about 44.43 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 81,196.20 crore, out of which an amount of Rs 76,055.71 crore has already been transferred to farmers across the country.

About Rs 26,103.89 crore in Punjab and about Rs 16,706.33 crore in Haryana has been transferred directly into farmers' account till now.

It may be noted that out of the total purchase of 411.12 LMT wheat, a major contribution has been made by Punjab- 132.27 LMT (32.17 per cent), which is all-time high, Haryana- 84.93 LMT (20.65 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh -128.08 LMT (31.15 percent) upto June 2, 2021. (ANI)

