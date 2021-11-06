Wheelchair basketball coaching camp organized in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with the Wheel Chair Basket Ball Federation (WBFI) organised a two-day wheelchair basketball coaching for para athletes in Srinagar.

Shahid Raza, sports instructor and co-organizer of the camp said, "We have organised a two-day wheelchair basketball camp for boys and girls where we will train them to learn techniques of the game."

He further said, "In this camp, we had taken some freshers and some participants are national and international players."



At the special coaching camp, the para athletes got training on how to play at the national and international levels.

Ishrat Rasheed, an International player told ANI, "This camp was started because we want to prepare ourselves by learning shooting, dribbling, as we had not played it since for many days."

The players have shown great enthusiasm for the game.

Shaheen, a basketball wheelchair player, expressing her passion for the sport, said:" I did my post-graduation and I also want to play just like Ishrat and Insha. I also want to participate at the national and international level." (ANI)

