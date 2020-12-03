Wheelchair cricket match held in Indore to mark World Disability Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Disability Day on Thursday, a wheelchair cricket competition was held in Indore among the teams from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal.

The event was organised by the state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and district administration, Indore sports officer Joseph Baksala told ANI.

The match was of 10 overs with each team comprising 11 players.



Shahzad Ali, the captain of the Indore team also compered the event.

"I was amazed to see his will power I feel he is more talented than me," Joseph said about Ali.

Ali who played many national matches said, "I have been playing for Madhya Pradesh since 2016. I have completely dedicated myself to the cause of the disabled. I have a disease in which my bones breaks very easily. But I had the will power to do something. I want to say those suffering disabilities to not let the disability overcome you.

"This is the first time when this kind of programme has organised in Indore. The government should support more of these type of events" Ali said. (ANI)

