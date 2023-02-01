When a boy finds himself alone in a room with 500 girls

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], February 1 (ANI): Most adolescents dream of spending time alone with a member of the opposite sex, but what would happen to a boy who finds himself in the midst of a large number of girls in a room?

This happened to one boy who had come to take the Class 12 examination at a school in Bihar. Mani Shankar, a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College went to take an intermediate examination at Brilliant School. However, as soon as he realized that he was the lone boy in a room full of 50 girls, he blacked out.



According to Shankar's aunt, he fainted out of "nervousness". He developed a fever and was rushed to the hospital.

"He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted," Shankar's aunt told ANI.

The student has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and is currently stable. (ANI)

