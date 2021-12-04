When Art 370 in place for past 75 years, why was there no peace in J-K? Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 had ushered in peace, good business investment, and an influx of tourists into Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister also slammed the Opposition for creating confusion in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that the statehood will be restored after delimitation in the UT.

"There was Article 370 for the last 75 years. Why was there no peace? If there is a relation between peace and Article 370, was the Article not in place in 1990? It was there in 1990 why there was no peace? Even if we include figures of targeted killings, we are not even close to 10 per cent. This means there is peace, Shah said while participating in the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here in the national capital.



"The restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will follow delimitation. Anyone saying otherwise is trying to create confusion."

Earlier, delivering his speech at the event, Shah mentioned that prior to 2014, India was in a state of "policy paralysis" which had affected the country's dignity.

"India saw a stable government after 2014. Prime Minister Modi has successfully solved many issues with patience and planning," he added. (ANI)

