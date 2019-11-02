Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)
Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

When other states suffering from economic slowdown, situation under control in Chhattisgarh's Congress-led govt: Sonia Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has said when most of the states are suffering from the economic slowdown and unemployment, the situation is under control to an extent in Chhattisgarh due to the efforts of Congress-led government in the state.
She also extended greetings to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the people on the state formation day.
Gandhi was expected to attend the 'Rajyotsav' event here, however, Baghel later read the message from her side.
In her message, Gandhi wrote, "I feel happy that the people of Chhattisgarh have again chosen the path of democracy and brotherhood," adding that after the formation of the new government, the state is again moving towards the path of development.
"At a time when most of the states are suffering from economic slowdown and unemployment, the situation is under control to an extent in Chhattisgarh due to the efforts of Congress-led government," she wrote.
She also paid homage to former minister Vidya Charan Shukla, Congress leaders Nand Kumar Patel and Mahendra Karma and others, who were killed in a Naxal attack in 2013.
At the event on Friday, Baghel said, "The goal of the state government is for an inclusive development in which poor, farmers, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes get the benefit of development. The state government wants to give a job to everyone." (ANI)

