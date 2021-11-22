When police get input, they take action: Bihar CM on anti-liquor raid at marriage hall

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the police have received complaints that liquor is served at some wedding functions and when the police get any such input, they take action.

He said that the people who are not involved in liquor consumption should not worry.

The chief minister's statement came after the police conducted a raid at the wedding hall in Patna on Sunday following the input about serving liquor. Following the raid, the police personnel allegedly entered the bride's room in search of liquor without any woman constable.

Briefing media in Patna today, Kumar, "Police have received complaints that liquor is served at some wedding functions. When the police get any such input, they take action. Those who are not involved should not worry."

"What is the problem in police raids? Police receive information about liquor serving or consumption. They reach there to investigate," he added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) slammed the Bihar Chief Minister over the raid at the wedding ceremony and said that police should not trouble the public rather they should implement the law properly.



"Entering wedding ceremony and bride's room without any woman constable is disrespect to the people. They are just troubling common people. It is not right to enter the bride's room," RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari said.

"I want to ask from where liquor is coming into the state despite being banned since 2016. The government should implement the law properly, rather than creating troubles for the public," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arvind Singh also said that the way Bihar Police conducted a raid at the wedding ceremony was wrong.

"The state government should take action against the police team who conducted searches even at bride's room without any woman constable," Singh said.

However, JDU leader, Arvind Nishad said that police have the right to conduct raids at every place. "This is their duty to conduct searches at suspected locations," Nishad said.

Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the state officials to take strict action against the government employees caught in an instance related to violation of liquor ban, informed Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

Nitish Kumar had also said that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban. (ANI)

