When 'Tiger' saved owner from leopard attack in Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal), Aug 17 (ANI): Tiger, a four-year-old pet dog lived up to its name as it saved its owner from a leopard attack here.

The pet dog protected owner Aruna Lama and ensured she stayed safe when the big cat attacked her inside her house.

Giving out more details about the incident, Smriti, Aruna's daughter said, "As my mother was making her way to the ground floor of our house she noticed a pair of glowing eyes, then the leopard attacked her but Tiger (pet dog) saved her," said Smriti, Aruna's daughter.

The incident occurred at Sonada, 16 km from Darjeeling.

The 58-year-old victim has suffered 20 stitches on her forehead and near her ears. She has also suffered bruises. At present Lama is receiving treatment at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

"We are installing the cameras near the house where the incident has taken place. There is a possibility that there might be more than one leopard in this area. We will also make the request to the Forest Department to give compensation to the victim," said a police official handling the matter.

It is common for wild animals to enter villages on the fringes of forests in search of livestock, which are easy prey. (ANI)

