"Whenever Congress mocked PM, they lost elections," Home Minister Shah hits back at party

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): While hitting back at Congress leader Pawan Khera for mocking the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of his father in connection with the opposition party's allegations on the Adani issue, Home Minister Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for Prime Minister Modi in 2019 and as a result, Congress lost its Opposition status.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Shah said that the language that has been used by Congress leaders today, the people will reply to it through the ballot box.

"Congress won't be visible even when searching using binoculars in 2024 general elections," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The language used by a Congress spokesperson, Pawan Khera for PM Modi today is not his statement, but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 and as a result, Cong lost its Opposition status," said HM Shah.

Addressing a press conference on February 17, Khera attacked the government over the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Khera said when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) could be set up by former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "what is the problem of Narendra Gautamdas, sorry....Narendra Damodardas Modi".

He is seen in the video asking if the PM's name has "Gautamdas" or Damodardas and is told the correct name.

"Name is Damodardas but deeds are of Gautamdas," Khera said. With a furore over his remarks, Khera later said in a tweet that he got confused.

"I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das...," Khera had said in his tweet on February 17.

BJP leader Amit Malviya hit out at Khera on Monday and said in a tweet that Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven't even spared his dead father. (ANI)