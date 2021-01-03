Whenever India achieves something, Cong comes up with wild theories to ridicule accomplishments: Nadda

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for questioning India's drug regulator's approval to two COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP chief said that Congress comes up with wild theories whenever India achieves something commendable.

"Time and again we have seen whenever India achieves something commendable - that will further public good - the Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the accomplishments. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. The latest example is the Covid vaccines," Nadda said in a tweet.

This comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency.



Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccines --Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. "The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous," he said.

Reacting to the remarks made by the opposition, the BJP national president accused Congress and other leaders of "causing a panic" in the minds of the people to further their own "failed politics and nefarious agendas."

"To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people's precious lives and hard-earned livelihoods," he said.

The BJP chief also claimed that Congress and the Opposition are not proud of anything Indian. "They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future," Nadda said.

He further said that scientists and innovators have worked hard for a vaccine, adding that "while the entire nation is happy about this, the Opposition is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain." (ANI)

