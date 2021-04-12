'Where did you take Covid vaccine?' asks Meenakshi Lekhi to Rahul Gandhi

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked him to reveal where he had got himself vaccinated for COVID.

This follows the Wayanad MP raised the issue of shortage of vaccine faced by many states and "Tika Utsav" run by the Central government.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP Member of Parliament (MP) said: "I want to ask him first to answer to the question on where he had taken the vaccine shot."

"Earlier you were raising question over the credibility of the vaccine, later you questioned why the Prime Minister did not take it. Now when everything is done, he is saying that the vaccines are short in the country," Lekhi said.



She further said that "for those who are unaware of the vaccine, I want to tell them that after the vaccine needs to remain at a particular temperature."

"First you bring people to the Corona centres then talk of scarcity and excess of the vaccines," Lekhi said.

Talking about the vaccination process, Lekhi appealed to people to participate in numbers and join the "Tika Utsav." There is no need to panic, the Prime Minister himself got vaccinated, she said.

Lekhi also said that some people were misleading people.

"Getting vaccinated does not mean that Corona will not impact you after vaccination. It may infact but, the risk of losing a life will be lesser. The aim to take the dose is that when the corona catches you, it should be afraid of your body," the BJP MP said.

She further advised people to wear mask and follow the COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)

