Where is Sidhu who called Pakistan PM his friend: Giriraj Singh over Nankana Sahib attack

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): After the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday slammed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his friend.

"I have tweeted to Rahulji and asked where is their brand ambassador Sidhu ji is? Sidhu had said that Imran Khan is his friend when he visited the Nankana Sahib. Today same Imran Khan kidnapped Sikh daughter and attacked the Gurudwara," Singh told reporters here.

He further asserted that minorities are not safe in Pakistan and the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib validates the need for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"No Muslim will have to leave the country. Congress is misleading the Muslims against the CAA. The Act is about giving not taking," he added.

An angry group of locals pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on January 3. The group was led by the family of a man who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of Gurdwara's panthi. (ANI)

