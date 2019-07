White tigress brought from Delhi to Lucknow zoo to prevent mortality

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): To increase the population of white tigers in the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Garden here, a white tigress Geetha was brought from National Zoological Park in Delhi in exchange of a tiger Vijay, on Tuesday.

Under the Wildlife Exchange Program, a team of officials went to Delhi to exchange the tigress with the tiger in the National Zoological Park.

"This is a rule of the central authority and under the Wildlife Exchange Program, the animals are exchanged. To stop inter-breeding of the offsprings born in one zoo, we exchange the cubs so that cross-breeding can take place. To stop the inter-breeding between the tiger Vijay and his mother Vishakha, we have taken this step. Inter-breeding can harm the genes and also shortens the life span so we have done this. This is a very good step and so everybody is happy," said Dr Rajendra Singh, Director.

"I am very happy to see the tigress and urge more people to come and see the tigress. This is a great initiative as now the population will grow further," said a visitor, Aditya Mishra.

"I have been visiting this zoo from the past three years and I am very happy that now there is a tigress. I am eager to see the offsprings and hope that more people will come," said another visitor, Shivam Shukla.

The health of the tigress will be monitored for around 20 days, after which she will be put around other tigers. (ANI)