WHO congratulates India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination.

"@WHO congratulates #India for accelerating #COVID19 vaccination," tweeted the official Twitter handle of WHO South-East Asia.



As the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38 Crore today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country for crossing the 75 crore mark in the 75th year of Independence, terming the vaccination drive as "the world's largest vaccination campaign" which is "continuously creating new dimensions".

Mandaviya tweeted, "Congratulations India! PM @NarendraModi With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, the world's largest vaccination campaign is continuously creating new dimensions.#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav That is, in the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 53,38,945 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38Cr (74,38,37,643) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions. (ANI)

