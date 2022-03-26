WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will make India self-reliant: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the World Health Origination (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will make India self-reliant and added that it will also be an opportunity for the people of the country to take the lead in the global arena.

The Ministry of Ayush on Friday signed the 'Host Country Agreement' with WHO for establishing the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat, with its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat.

Sonowal said that the centre is an opportunity for the people for the promotion of traditional medicines in India and abroad.

"On March 25, 2022, the Ministry of Ayush and Director General of WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom has signed a Host Country Agreement to set up global venture Centre Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat," he said.

The Union Minister further lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that because of PM Modi's devoted effort the centre has become reality.

"It is an outstanding achievement on the part of the people of the country and it is happening because of our PM Modi's dedicated and devoted efforts. It is who has been constantly giving his untiring efforts. It is who has taken up the issue whole-heartedly to get it happened and because of his devoted effort it has become reality," said Sonowal.

"This will be the only Centre of WHO in traditional medicine in the world. This is an opportunity for the people for the promotion of traditional medicines in India and abroad. I believe this is going to make India self-reliant because through this Centre. WHO has given the opportunity to the people of the country to take the lead in the global arena," he added.

The primary objective of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology and improve the overall health of the communities the world over.

This global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, supported by an investment of USD 250 million from the Government of India, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet, the WHO said in a statement.

As per data shared by WHO, around 80 per cent of the world's population is estimated to use traditional medicine. "To date, 170 of the 194 WHO the Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have asked for WHO's support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products," it said.

The term traditional medicine describes the total sum of the knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness. Its reach encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine and herbal mixtures as well as modern medicines.

The onsite launch of the new WHO global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India will take place on April 21, 2022. (ANI)