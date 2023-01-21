'Who is Shah Rukh Khan...?': Assam CM amid protests against 'Pathaan'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): Reacting to alleged protests by a rightwing outfit in Assam against the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan neither is he aware of the movie 'Pathaan'.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?"

"I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it," he added.

He said people should instead talk about the release of Assamese film 'Dr Bezabaruah 2'.

"We should rather focus watching the Assamese movie Dr Bezbaruah part 2, which has been directed by Sanjive Narain," he said.



He ensured that he will act if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported.

"Action will be taken, if law and order is violated. But, so far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there's been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter," the Assam CM further said.

Several rightwingers allegedly stormed into a cinema hall in Assam's Narengi on Friday, vandalising property and burning down posters of 'Pathaan'.

Earlier, on January 5, members of the same rightwing outfit allegedly created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur, wrecking property and tearing down posters of the movie.

'Pathaan' has been mired in controversy ever since Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to one of its songs -- 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra had said, "The costumes in the song, at first glance, are objectionable. It is clear that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. (ANI)

