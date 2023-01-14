Whole argument is preposterous, should'nt be entertained: Padma Shri Shovana Narayan over Pee-gate incident

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, a Kathak dancer on Friday reacted to the Air India Pee-gate shocker and said the whole argument is preposterous and shouldn't be entertained.

"I don't agree with it at all. I think it is one of the weirdest reasons that has ever been put forth. First of all, any peeing or not peeing is not related to any vocation at all. Secondly, the fact that he is trying to divert attention from the fact that he has outraged a woman's modesty. I think that is something that we all need to think about and this is not just done. You cannot pee on a person," said Narayan while speaking to ANI.

Narayan was responding about a recent incident in which a man was arrested for allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India Flight from New York to New Delhi Flight.



"Third is that if it was so, why did you have to ask for pardon and all kinds of things? Fourth, there were other passengers in the business class. They are all witnesses to it. Fifth, it's a very simple fact, how can you pee on yourself? You can pee into a seat, but peeing on yourself is a completely different ballgame," he said.

"This means somebody else can pee on you then only I will be drenched. So, I would like to use a very strong phrase that he is talking through his hat," Narayan added.

"Just imagine the trauma of the poor lady. It could've been anyone, but the fact is you cannot do that. I have no other words to say except that it should not even be entertained. In fact, what should be looked at is the way woman's modesty has been outraged, this is beyond decent behaviour or any civilised behaviour. Even an uncivilised person does not do it, she said," Narayan added.

Narayan further said that nothing should be considered because he is the person who has done this great crime and she is the victim, adding, that the fact that she belongs to the fair sex and whether she is a dancer or not is irrelevant and material.

"Have you ever heard of any dancer or anybody like that peeing on themselves? This is preposterous. I think the entire thing is beyond the wildest of imagination and I think it should not be entertained at all. The whole argument cannot be entertained at all," she added. (ANI)

