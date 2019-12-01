Whole country is ashamed of what happened to woman doctor in Telangana: Sadhvi Ritambhara

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Hindu political activist Sadhvi Ritambhara on Sunday said that the whole country was ashamed of what happened to a veterinary doctor in Telangana.

"In a country where women are worshipped, it is shameful that women are treated this way. The whole country is ashamed. I think that women should become self-sufficient and these culprits should be punished," said Ritambhara told reporters.

Commenting on the Nirbhaya case, she said that the judicial system is unjust. "It is unfortunate that victims are made to suffer in the country as justice is delayed," she said.

This comes as massive protests erupted on Saturday after a woman veterinarian was gang-raped and brutally murdered in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 27. (ANI)

