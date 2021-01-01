Whole nation grateful to you, says ITBP Chief to troops deployed at borders on New Year's Eve

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SS Deswal greeted jawans on New Year's eve at the Joshimath border and praised them for their efforts to secure the borders.

Addressing the special Sainik sammelan, the DG ITBP told the troops that "the entire nation is grateful to the ITBP jawans for their commitment and dedication towards duty and safeguarding the nation's border in tough climatic conditions on the Himalayan borders."



The DG stressed the need to focus on health and urged all personnel to keep their health and fitness as the top priority.

The DG also told the jawans to exercise two to three hours daily for leading a healthy life in the tough Himalayan terrains.

Visiting the Border Out Posts (BOPs) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) borders along Joshimath, the ITBP Chief himself led a foot trek of 20 kilometres to Gurson top with the jawans on the last day of the year. The DG also visited the Mana BOP of the ITBP and Badrinath, besides Auli and Joshimath. (ANI)

