Whole system raped Hathras victim: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The whole system raped Hathras victim, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday after the administration in Uttar Pradesh allegedly forced victim's family to take the body to the cremation ground for last rites.

"Hathras victim was first raped by the accused and yesterday raped by the whole system. The entire episode is painful," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier a three-member Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.



The SIT comprises Bhagwan Swaroop Chairman Secretary Home and Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Poonam, Commander in chief, Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Also, Adityanath gave clear instructions to prosecute and effectively advocate in fast track court against the accused persons.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

