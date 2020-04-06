Whole world looking towards PM Modi with hope to recover from COVID-19 crisis, says JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Monday greeted the party workers on BJP's 40th foundation day and said that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country at this moment of global crisis is being praised everywhere.

"I extend my greetings to crores of party workers on Bharatiya Janata Party's 40th foundation day - the largest political party in the world that is devoted to the service of people," Nadda said.

"The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the country at this moment of global crisis due to COVID-19, it is being praised everywhere. The whole world is looking towards Prime Minister Modi with hope to recover from this crisis," Nadda added.

Nadda asked party workers to hoist the new party flag at all offices and at every Karyakarta's house. "Maintain social distancing while hoisting," the BJP president stated.

He asked them to pay floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya as well.

"All BJP Karyakartas to give up one meal on our Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown. Provide food packets to 5+1 needy under #FeedtheNeedy program. In the next one week, put a system in place where we can provide two homemade face covers to each person at our booth. We should circulate videos of preparation and distribution of such face covers with #WearFaceCoverStaySafe," Nadda stated in a message.

He also said that BJP kartyakartas should encourage 40 others to donate Rs 100 each to PM-CARES Fund.

In addition Nadda asked party workers to "contact 40 houses in your booth and get their signatures on 5 Thank You letters for police, doctors and nurses, safai karmcharis, bank and postal employees, government and civic employees." (ANI)

