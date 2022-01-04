'Why action was not taken against those who raised anti-India slogans?' asks Vijayvargiya on Kalicharan Maharaj's arrest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Monday slammed Opposition for not taking action against those who raised anti-India slogans and questioned the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj.

Speaking to media, Vijayvargiya said, "We have seen slogans like "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" and "Inshallah, Inshallah" were raised in the country and Rahul Gandhi himself went there to pat their back. Many opposition party members, Communist Party, AAP went there. If someone talks against India and talks about the division of India, then you patted their back."

He further said that there is a need to stay a bit liberal towards religious leaders.

"If someone talks about their feelings, to speak for them is not safe. On the other hand, if anyone tells the feelings of his heart, then his right to speak is not reserved. There are different criteria for different people. I believe there is need to stay liberal towards religious leaders. This all is for political gains," he added.



Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

A Raipur court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the Hindu religious leader.

Earlier on December 31, he was sent to judicial custody till January 13 by Raipur court.

"Kalicharan has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included," said Chhattisgarh Police.

A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur. (ANI)

