Why BJP not accepting Backward classes commission report: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not releasing the caste census report and said that BJP is against the Constitution, social justice and reservation, that's why turning deaf ear to accept the Backward classes commission report.

Siddaramaiah attended the programme organised at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office to remember the contributions of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Former Chief Minister D Devaraj.

He questioned, "Backward classes commission had not conducted socio, economic and educational survey only for one caste. The government is not ready to accept the report. Has Eshwarappa ever met and urged B S Yediyurappa at least once to accept the report?"



"BJP leaders speak as though the reservation to Backward classes was their policy decision. It was the then BJP Rajya Sabha member Late Ramajois who went to Court opposing Late Rajiv Gandhi's reservation policy which extended reservation to Backward classes, women, minorities, SC/STs in local bodies," minister added.

While questioning the central government, he asked, "Why were PM Narendra Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah silent when Anant Kumar Hedge said that BJP came to power only to change the Constitution? BJP is opposed to the reservation and misleading people by twisting history as per their needs."

This comes at a time when leaders of different states lashed out at the central government over not speaking on the demand for the caste-based census. (ANI)

