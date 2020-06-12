Why Delhi govt reduced testing when COVID-19 cases are increasing: BJP

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on government hospitals, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday attacked the Delhi Government and asked why it had reduced COVID-19 testing when there was an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Patra said that SC heard a suo motu plea over the alleged lapses in treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies.

"SC has said that the condition of Delhi is Frightening. SC said that patients are crying with pain and there is no one to attend them. Beds will go vacant if this is how the patients are treated in your hospitals. Why the testing has gone down in Delhi when it has gone higher in other places?" he said.

"SC has said that handling of bodies shows the sorry state of affairs in Delhi and even the patients' families are not informed about the bodies. SC has rebuked Delhi Govt for inhumane treatment of patients," he added.

BJP Spokesperson Patra further said that it is not the time for politics.

"I want to ask the Delhi Government to not do politics over coronavirus. It is time for taking care of Delhi. People are suffering and we have to work together to help them," he said.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of SC headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices MR Shah and Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued notices to Delhi government, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and some other state governments seeking their response on the matter.

The apex court also asked the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT, to look into the patient management system and submit a status report regarding staff, patient care. (ANI)