Why did Nirbhaya go to Delhi, medical officer asks her relative

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A verbal spat erupted between a senior medical officer and relatives of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim at a primary healthcare centre here on Wednesday.

Villagers along with Nirbhaya's relatives were sitting on a protest at the primary healthcare care demanding doctors and basic facilities. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) had come to visit and calm them but a verbal spat erupted.

"Who's Nirbhaya? If she was studying medicine, why did she go to Delhi?" he asked.

"There are 204 sanctioned posts of doctors in the district but only 70 doctors are working in the different hospitals. Developing a hospital is not our job," he added.

He also asked if village has produced any doctor.

Lalji Singh, Nirbhaya's grandfather, said the facilities at the Centre were grossly inadequate.

"We are sitting on protest and demanding that there should be at least one male, one female, and one nurse. Basic facilities like electricity, sanitation, and water must be there," he said. (ANI)

