Why Speaker doesn't allow our voices to be heard, asks Congress MP on sine die

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Soon after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit out at Centre and said that Parliament is for Opposition's voice while questioning the Speaker for not hearing the voices of the Opposition.

"19 times murder of Democracy happened in Lok Sabha this session. As without Opposition parties, 150 plus MPs voices were not heard. Parliament is for discussion. Parliament is for opposition voice also .then why Hon'ble Speaker doesn't allow our voice heard? sad #parliamentsession," tweeted Congress MP.

This comes after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that all the 20 Bills, including the OBC Bill, were passed with the unanimous consent of all parties.

Om Birla said that the lower house functioned for only 21 hours and 14 minutes during the Monsoon Session which ended today.

The LS speaker also mentioned that out of the 96 hours fixed for the sitting of the Lower House, the House was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes.



Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also slammed the Centre over the House being adjourned for an indefinite period before the scheduled day and said the government only wanted to paint the Opposition in a bad light.

The Congress MP also took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that PM Modi was seen in the Lok Sabha during the current session for the first time today.

The session began on July 19 and was slated to go on till August 13. The Lower House was adjourned for an indefinite period by Om Birla, who was in the chair.

The government sources had earlier informed that the government is mulling adjournment as there is no point in running the House when business is sought to be disrupted and the Opposition is not letting others debate or discussion on issues of public importance.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

