Wi-Fi at over 5400 stations in India will make them hubs of digital transformation: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 20th foundation day of Indian Railways' PSU RailTel, Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the undertaking, stating it has brought Wi-Fi to more than 5400 railway stations, which will make the stations hubs of digital transformation.

According to a release, RailTel celebrated its 20th foundation day today in New Delhi, where Goyal was invited as the chief guest, while Minister of State of Railways, SC Angadi was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking in the event via a video conference, Goyal said, "RailTel is truly a millennial PSU with a short history behind and a long future ahead. RailTel has done a remarkable job by bringing Wi-Fi to every nook and corner of the country through Wi-Fi service on 5400+ railway stations."

He stated that RailTel needs to aim for greater heights and become a Rs 10,000 crore company in the coming years.

"1.5 crore people are using RailTel Wi-Fi in a month. Having Wi-Fi at over 5400 stations will help in making them hubs of digital transformation," he said.

Meanwhile, Suresh Angadi also congratulated the undertaking for connecting more than 5400 railway stations in a short time.

"RailTel started as a Rs 15 crore company and now it is a Rs 1000+ crore company," he said.

Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, shared some information on the ongoing and new projects of RailTel, including Railwire Saathi, NIC e-office, video surveillance systems and more.

"RailTel has successfully started executing Railwire Saathi project to carry out assisted internet usage and to develop rural entrepreneurs, who will man the Railwire Saathi kiosks at stations to extend various online e-governance services of Government of India to the rural population," he announced. (ANI)

