Widespread rainfall likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana on Monday, said Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana on 13 and 14 September; over Rayalaseema on 13 September, over Vidarbha on 15 September and over Marathwada on 16 September," Ministry of Earth Sciences informed.



"Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 13 September and over Telangana on 14 September 2020," the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Sunday afternoon said that very heavy to extremely heavy rain occurred in East and West Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

According to the CWC, Kurnool district has also received very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

