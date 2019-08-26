Widespread rainfall likely over Gujarat for next four days says IMD

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall across Gujarat region including East Central Gujarat belt for next four days.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Gujarat region and East Central Gujarat for today and next three days from August 27 to August 29.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall is likely across several parts of Gujarat for today, including Arawali, Chota Udaipur, Vadodara, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Gandhi Nagar. On August 27, rainfall is likely to shift towards Saurashtra Kutch and on August 28, rain is likely in Kutch, Patan, Banaskantha, Jamnagar, Dwarka, and Morbi. On August 28 and August 27, low pressure is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal," said Jayant Sarkar, IMD Director.

According to the weather agency, red, orange and yellow warnings have been issued for several regions across Gujarat ahead of heavy rainfall prediction. The widespread rainfall is likely to remain concentrated in East Central Gujarat and North Gujarat and South Gujarat won't receive much rainfall.

"Gujarat has received around 905 of rainfall till now and a good amount of rainfall is likely to lash the state in the upcoming days. We haven't issued any fisheries warning for Gujarat coast as rain is likely to hit the plain land areas," Sarkar added.

The weather agency has predicted a maximum temperature of 28.9 degree Celsius and a minimum 26.5 degree Celsius for today in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

