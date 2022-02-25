Wife, daughter of Kargil hero lay wreath at National War Memorial on its 3rd anniversary

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Marking the third anniversary of the National War Memorial in the heart of the national capital, wife and daughter of Major Chandra Bhushan Dwivedi, who was killed in the Kargil war, laid a wreath at the memorial on Friday and expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for "keeping the memory alive" of the fallen soldier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the National War Memorial to the nation on February 25, 2019, as a mark of the sacrifice of brave Indian soldiers.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, wife of Major Dwivedi, Bhawna said that she falls short of words to talk about how she felt about her husband doing "such a big job" that the world pays tributes to him.



"It feels like own to visit here. I fall short of words when I talk about it, I feel very proud that my husband did such a big job that the people pay their respects to him," she said.



Diksha, daughter of the fallen soldier, told ANI that she feels elated and sad simultaneously when she visits places that have the name of her father imprinted on the walls such as the National War Memorial.



"When we go to Kargil and other such places where my father has imprinted his name permanently for the country, I feel elated and sad at the same time. I feel happy because if we go to sleep today, it is because of my father. I feel sad because he is not here to see how this country is doing today," she said.

Diksha further said that they are grateful to the Army for keeping the memory of her father alive and taking responsibility for their family after their father.

"Whenever I see any defence personnel, I feel that is our home. The way that the Indian Army has maintained this War Memorial, is the same feeling as what we used to feel when we went with our father to his unit. The Army has kept us so close that we are able to keep my father's memory alive, I am very grateful for that. The Indian Army takes the responsibility that we stay safe," she said.

The National War Memorial has been built in memory of more than 26,000 Indian soldiers who were killed in the wars fought after 1947, counter-terrorism operations, and ongoing operations against extremism.

Recently, the Amar Jawan Jyoti of India Gate was shifted to the National War Memorial in a grand ceremony on January 21, 2022. (ANI)

