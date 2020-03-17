New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal on Tuesday meets officials at Ministry of Home Affairs regarding martyr status for her husband.
Ratan Lal was serving as Head Constable in Delhi Police and was shot while he was out in the field to control the violence in north-east Delhi's Gokalpuri on February 24.
Earlier on March 12, seven people were arrested in connection with the murder Lal. (ANI)
Wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal seeks martyr status for him, meets official
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:10 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal on Tuesday meets officials at Ministry of Home Affairs regarding martyr status for her husband.